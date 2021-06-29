Back in 1996, McDonald’s first merged with Space Jam for a set of collectible Happy Meal toys. That partnership is renewed with Space Jam: A New Legacy.

McDonalds is teaming with skateboard lifestyle brand Diamond Supply Co. to create the McDonald’s® x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection, a custom line of jerseys, shorts, sweatshirts and more inspired by the film. It will drop exclusively on DiamondSupplyCo.com and at Diamond Supply’s flagship store in Los Angeles on July 3 at 9 a.m. PDT.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy has been such a long time coming! We’re all looking forward to the premiere, and can’t wait to help our fans gear up for the event with this official merch collection,” said Jennifer Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement. “From bringing fans closer to the celebrities they love with our Famous Orders campaigns, to dropping apparel so they can suit up with the iconic Tune Squad, we’re always looking for new ways to excite and connect with our customers.”

The Golden ARches twist is on classic sportswear and lounge items, including characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and Taz. Pieces include a classic-cut jersey and matching basketball shorts, spotlighting the Tune Squad designs and colorways, and a t-shirt and swetshirt with Tune Squad players dunking and dribbling.

“We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy,” said Nick Tershay, Owner and Founder of Diamond Supply Co. “This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans.”