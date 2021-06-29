In 2016, WWE Icon, Chyna passed away due to an accidental overdose. Chyna gained a name for herself in the WWE world after her debut in 1995. Since her death, fans have been carrying the legacy and talents of the late wrestler.

Nikki Bella, is the latest wrestler to find herself in the hot seat after some remarks she made regarding Chyna in a 2013 interview have resurfaced on the internet. When the clip made its rounds, someone tweeted a post and delete Chyna’s official Twitter account with the statement, “That video from the @BellaTwins is disrespectful.”

“Chyna would of been hurt by this. But we will just show love. I just hope they are sorry. We will run this page and campaign with light not hate,” the writer continued.

Advertisement

The backlash from the video prompted Nikki Bella to publicly apologize for her past remarks. “I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29-year-old self, who offended Chyna and, in turn, hurt her family and others,” she began.

“I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it’s not worth hurting someone’s feelings for a meaningless laugh,” she continued.

Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!”

Check out the post below.

Yeah this is messed up…Poor Chyna. pic.twitter.com/7QP1oqpMnq — Vin (@TheVindictive) June 27, 2021