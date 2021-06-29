Twitter Reacts To Queen Latifah’s Public Declaration For Her Partner and Son During BET Awards

Queen Latifah’s public declaration for her partner, Eboni Nichols, and son, Rebel, was one of the highlights of the 2021 BET Awards.

The New Jersey native was honored with the lifetime achievement award and she finally addressed her long-questioned sexuality during her acceptance speech.

“Eboni, my love,” the rapper turned actor said touching her heart in salute to her longtime partner of almost a decade. “Rebel, my love,” she added, acknowledging their son that the couple reportedly welcomed together in 2019.

“Peace — happy Pride!” Queen Latifah exclaimed while concluding her speech.

The Equalizer star is notoriously private and swerved questions about her homosexuality in the past.

“I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life,” Latifah insisted during an interview with the New York Times in 2008.

“I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want,” she went on. “You do it anyway.”

