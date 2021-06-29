Ralo Reflects on Four Summers Locked Up and Away from His Family

Ralo Reflects on Four Summers Locked Up and Away from His Family

Ralo is currently locked up awaiting trial for a non-violent drug offense. While inside, Ralo reveals on Instagram the pain that his 4th summer in prison has caused his family.

“THIS MY 4TH SUMMER BEHIND THE WALL. MY GIRL, MY DAUGHTER AN MY MOMMA CRY EVERYDAY FOR ME TO COME HOME AN I LOOK THEM IN THEY FACE AN TELL THEM ‘I RATHER LAY IN THIS BUNK THAN SIT ON THAT STAND TO COME HOME’ AN PLEASE KNOW THAT I COULDVE BEEN HOME LIKE 69 WITH MY MILLIONS AN THEM PRETTY HOES WOULDVE STILL SUCKED THE SKIN OFF MY DICK EVERYDAY. HONOR AND DONT FORGET ABOUT US CUZ WE IN THIS BITCH GROWING GREY EVERYDAY FOR NOT GOING AGAINST.”

Earlier this year,VladTV reports Ralo will plead guilty to at least one charge of trafficking marijuana.

Back in 2018, Ralo, and 13 others, were indicted for trafficking millions of dollars of marijuana. In a document filed Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman, Ralo will “enter a guilty plea in this case.”

Advertisement

The terms of a sentence have yet to be announced, however, the charges of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana has a max penalty of 40 years in prison.

Ralo was stated to use a private jet to set up a $1 million marijuana deal.