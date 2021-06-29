T-Pain teamed up with Moe’s Southwest Grill for their limited-time offer: The first-ever Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Queso Taco.

This collab combines Frank’s RedHot and the famous liquid gold queso from Moe’s and is wrapped with a hard shell taco and soft tortilla with buffalo in between.

Customers can customize the protein of their choice with a variety of toppings for $6.99.

Advertisement

“Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving their most loyal fans early access to the Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Queso Taco. From Tuesday, 7/6 through Thursday, 7/8, loyalty guests can be the first ones to try the new menu item available in-store and through online ordering via the Moe Rewards App or Moes.com. If you’re not already a member, simply download the app and join to get preview access to the Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Queso Taco,” as per the press release.

The product will be available to everyone from July 9th to September 5th. Free deliveries will be offered on delivered placed on the app or the website from July 9th to July 11th.

T-Pain and Moe’s Southwest Grill collaboration comes after the Tallahassee crooner became a trending topic after he revealed that he spiraled into a four year depression after Usher told him he ruined music.

In a clip from Netflix’s This Is Pop, the “Buy You a Drank” singer explained that he was en route to the BET Awards and a flight attendant woke him up to say the “Burn” singer wanted to have a word with him.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said. “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’”

T-Pain thought he was joking at first until Usher added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

The conversation came years after JAY-Z publicly slammed autotune and called for the “death” of it on his Blueprint 3 single, “D.O.A.” But T-Pain says that “very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”