Tekashi 6ix9ine was set to hit the stage in Texas this past weekend, but he canceled after the promoters couldn’t pay him in full.

TMZ reports Tekashi’s ticket was $250,000 for the show at the Humble Civic Center in Texas, but he only was given $70,000 before the show. In response, Tekashi returned that money and left the venue.

The controversial rapper’s concert had the doors opened at 3 pm and fans waited until 10 before being escorted from the building. According to TMZ som fans paid up to $3,000 VIP experiences to see the star, but went home with nothing.

