Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby is set to be released after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction on Wednesday afternoon.

The 83-year-old served more than two years of his three to ten year sentence at a Philadelphia state prison.

Philadelphia’s Supreme Court discovered an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented the comedian from being charged for allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The Associated Press reported, “The court said that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby when he later gave potentially incriminating testimony in Constand’s civil suit. There was no evidence that promise was ever put in writing.”

The ruling bars any retrials which “is the only remedy that comports with society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system,” according to court documents.