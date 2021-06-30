Marvel has officialy started production for Black Panther 2.

In an interview with Variety, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said the sequal to the sequel to the Oscar-winning, moview “Black Panther” began filming Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Marvel Studios chief.

Variety reports, Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the screenplay. According to Feige said everyone from the original cast is also coming back — except the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 after a four year battle with colon cancer.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said before the “Black Widow” Global Fan Event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

According to Variety, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett would all likely reprise their roles from the original film. (A representative for Marvel Studios said there was no further update.)