Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat Are Next To Face Off In Verzuz Battle

Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat are the next living legends to face off in the upcoming Verzuz celebration.

The event is going down on July 1st in partnership with Essence.

The New Edition singer released his fifth studio album The Masterpiece back in 2012, meanwhile, Sweat’s latest musical effort, Playing For Keeps, dropped in 2018.

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow went head-to-head in the last Verzuz celebration which featured appearances by Omarion, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Romeo.

Check out fan reactions to the Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat Verzuz below:

The way I’m about to be roger-rabbiting, cabbage patching, and doing the running man all throughout this Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat #VERZUZ!!! 💃🏾The New Jack Swing era was just perfection in every way 🙌🏾😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2e2WhM9wLG — ♊️Nene P. (@Nene_689) June 30, 2021

If Bobby Brown brings out New Edition during the Keith Sweat #VERZUZ it’s over. pic.twitter.com/PHGsmG8q7u — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 29, 2021

When you find out Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat doing a #Verzuz this week pic.twitter.com/LJqFD3OPtk — The Dirk Diggler (@ChuckTaylor516) June 29, 2021

Bobby Brown Verzuz Keith Sweat.



One of my early childhood crushes versus one of my favorite hairbrush mic in the mirror, artists… 🖤



Can’t wait!!! #VERZUZ



Let’s goooo!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wxoRdRAs0a — Erykah Rose (@ErykahYah) June 29, 2021

if this Bobby Brown Show up its over for Keith Sweat #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/aGjEc1sbZq — Dripnotize ✭ (@All_Cake88) June 30, 2021