Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat are the next living legends to face off in the upcoming Verzuz celebration.
The event is going down on July 1st in partnership with Essence.
The New Edition singer released his fifth studio album The Masterpiece back in 2012, meanwhile, Sweat’s latest musical effort, Playing For Keeps, dropped in 2018.
Soulja Boy and Bow Wow went head-to-head in the last Verzuz celebration which featured appearances by Omarion, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Romeo.
Check out fan reactions to the Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat Verzuz below: