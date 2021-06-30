The Trump Organization is expecting to be charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The org and its chief financial officer will be charged with tax-related crimes on Thursday. According to the Wall-Street Journal, these will be the first criminal charges against the former president’s company since the investigation began in 2018.

Trump, himself, is not expected to be charged and CFO Allen Weisselberg is rejecting cooperation with prosecutors. Defendants are set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg will face charges of evading taxes on fringe benefits. The defendants and additional employees are said to avoided taxes on cars, apartments, and private-school tuition.

