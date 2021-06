We all saw Jack Harlow ready to risk it all. The “What’s Poppin” rapper was caught staring down the stunning Saweetie on the BET Awards red carpet.

After a couple of days of jokes online, Harlow says the moments caught on camera between the two is just “a friend vibe.”

A video on The Shade Room caught Harlow pulling up on Saweetie, in an attempt to what people think he shot his shot. You can see the moment below. Do you think Harlow wanted to slide in and get close to her.

