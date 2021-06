Lil Baby and Lil Durk Drop New Video for “Man of My Word”

The duo of Lil Baby and Lil Durk are back in their Voice of the Heroes bag to release the new video for “Man of my Word.”

The new video is directed by Caleb Jermale and takes the superstar duo on a run of car chases, flying money and gunfire.

Voice of the Heroes debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. The album brought in 197.71 million streams and 4,000 traditional album sales.

Recently the duo performed at the 2021 BET Awards.