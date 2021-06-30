Lil Yachty is back with a new release, “Love Music,” his first since Michigan Boy Boat.

The new Quality Control/Motown release is a laid-back offering takes yachty into a word of alt-pop production, showcasing his melodic prowess and story-telling abilities.

After dropping the last chapter to his Lil Boat trilogy in 2020 with Lil Boat 3 (and subsequent deluxe album LB3.5), Lil Yachty entered 2021 soaring with his mixtape Michigan Boy Boat. The tape was a homage to the emerging Michigan rap scene and was packed with features from fast-rising midwest rappers.

Advertisement

You can peep more from Michigan Boy Boat here and the new “Love Music” single below.