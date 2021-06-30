Llyod Banks returned to the Hip-Hop scene with his new album The Course Of The Inevitable. Now he’s joined the lists of other artists who announced that they’ll be going on tour.

Banks went on Instagram to announce his “The Course Of The Inevitable Tour.” So far, the tour is set to hit 12 cities, but Banks is still looking for more bookings. The caption under the picture of the tour dates read, “Ok! It’s time,” Banks wrote on Instagram. “More shows to be added!! Leave the city I should come to in the comments!! Promoters..still excepting offers!”

The Course Of The Inevitable Tour will begin in Atlanta on August 10 and is set to end, depending on if he adds more dates, in Los Angeles on Sept. 3rd.

Lloyd Banks outside, will you be joining?