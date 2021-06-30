Megan Thee Stallion And Cash App To Give Away $1M Worth Of Stock

Megan Thee Stallion And Cash App To Give Away $1M Worth Of Stock

Megan Thee Stallion and Cash App increasing financial literacy.

Meg won big since the year 2021 kicked off, and just six months into the year, she’s already decided to give back.

The Houston Hottie partnered with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to her fans. Along with the stock giveaway, she will also be launching her Investing For Hotties educational videos to help fans learn the ins and outs of investing.

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion and Cash App made the announcement via Twitter.

“Listen up, Hot Girl CEO and @CashApp are here to teach you about investing. To celebrate, I’ve partnered with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stock. Reply with your $cashtag for a chance to own some #CashAppForHotties http://bit.ly/CashAppForHotties“

Listen up, Hot Girl CEO and @CashApp are here to teach you about investing. To celebrate, I’ve partnered with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stock. Reply with your $cashtag for a chance to own some 🔥 #CashAppForHotties https://t.co/NuktKg7ZmD pic.twitter.com/kz5gmy6ySn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 29, 2021

Cash App followed up by tweeting,

“Now presenting: Investing for Hotties, from CEO of Hot Girl Enterprise @theestallion #CashAppForHotties”

Now presenting: Investing for Hotties, from CEO of Hot Girl Enterprise @theestallion 🔥 #CashAppForHotties pic.twitter.com/VyDwVCujjs — Cash App (@CashApp) June 29, 2021

For your chance to win $1 million in stock, reply with your $cashtag under Megan thee Stallion’s tweet above.

So far Meg has won four BETAwards, one Billboard Music Award, three Grammys, two NAACP Image Awards, and one iHeart Music Award.This is not the Grammy-award-winning rapper’s first time teaming up with Cash App. In December 2020, they collaborated to give fans $1 million in Bitcoin. According to Bitcoin News, recipients uploaded screenshots showcasing their payments ranging from 43,000 sats and 50,000 sats to each person.