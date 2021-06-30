Pooh Shiesty was indicted this week over his alleged connection to a shooting and robbery in Miami after investigators discovered incriminating photos on his Instagram account.

The “Back In Blood” rapper made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning as per the Miami Herald.

Pooh was arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2020 October shooting in Bay Harbor Island, Florida which left two men wounded.

The Memphis native reportedly flexed “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills” a few days before the robbery. A Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with more than $40,000 in cash was left on the scene and one of the serial numbers on the bills matched a bill Pooh was flexing on the gram.

The rapper also allegedly posted a photo of himself in a car that matches the rented green McLaren on the crime scene.

Pooh Shiesty is facing charges of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce and he will reportedly be held in federal custody until a July 6 detention hearing.

The 21-year-old was out on bond for the same incident but was jailed again following a shooting in the Miami strip club, King of Diamonds, on Memorial Weekend.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” the rapper’s defense attorney, Saam Zangeneh, previously told the Herald. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”