Charles Barkley wasn’t feeling Paul George and his teammates talking about him being treated unfairly by the media.

During Inside the NBA on Tuesday, Barkley blasted all that talk. He said the scrutiny George faces is no different than what any other excellent/franchise player faces.

Charles Barkley is fed up with people saying Paul George is the "most scrutinized" player and is being treated unfairly pic.twitter.com/M3kLjh24Uw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2021

Barkley has a valid point. George wants to be considered a top player in the league and a franchise centerpiece. Part of the responsibilities of such a player is to carry his team in the postseason, which George consistently has failed to do. While George has been carrying the workload for the Clippers in the absence of Khawi Leonard, if he wants his flowers now then he will have to continually perform and continue to win.

