Los Angeles Lakers fans may cringe when they hear this, but point guard Dennis Schröder wants up to $120 million in this year’s free agency.

“According to Armin Andres, Vice President of German Basketball Federation (DBB), the point guard is expecting to a deal in the range of $100-$120 million,” wrote TalkBasket.net. “Andres mentioned the fact as it the reason why Schroder is not representing Germany this summer as the burden of insuring his future contract of that value is too big on DBB.”

$120 million is a big asking price for Schröder and many may look at that number as one that is suitable for that of a star player. After the Lakers’ loss, fans noticed that Lakers point guard Dennis Schröder took the team out of his Instagram bio. During the season, Schröder turned down an $84 million extension. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game for the Lakers.

