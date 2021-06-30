Penny Hardaway was considered a candidate for several NBA coaching openings, however, it appears he is heading back to Memphis. Hardaway said on Tuesday that he will remain at Memphis to continue building the program.

Just got off the phone with Memphis coach Penny Hardaway — who told me he is staying with the Tigers.



“I couldn’t step away from what I started. One day it would be a dream to coach in the NBA, and the Orlando Magic, but we still unfinished business at Memphis.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 30, 2021

A Memphis native who played his college ball for the Tigers, Hardaway has been the head coach at Memphis for three seasons. He is 63-32 since taking over and led Memphis to an NIT championship last season.

That wasn’t the only news Hardaway had to share, as he is adding veteran coach Larry Brown as his new assistant coach.

Advertisement

Memphis’ Penny Hardaway is hiring Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown as an assistant coach, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 30, 2021

Brown has extensive coaching experience in both college and the pros. He last served as a head coach at SMU from 2012-2016. Brown is the only coach to have won an NCAA Championship at Kansas and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons.

Hardaway and Brown could instill some gems to young recruits coming to the Memphis basketball program. Hardaway has already started changing the way others look at the Memphis program. The NBA will always be around as long as Hardaway continues to make progress in Memphis.