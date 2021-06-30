The multi-hyphenate star- actress, dancer, creative director and mother of two went to her instagram to discuss the importance of using sunscreen, her brand of choice and why she didn’t use it in the past. “Bruh I used to hate sun block simply because It leaves a film over ya face and felt crazy 😩 I always felt like they never made sunblock for Melanin. That’s why I fucks wit @urbanskinrx bc they understood the assignment!!!! they’ve worked on creating a 100% mineral, chemical free sunblock for over 10 years..Well it’s finally here and I fuck with it!!! SHEERGLOW Moisturier SPF 30 🔥”
If you don’t know by now, you should be wearing sunscreen daily, not just in summer but 365 days a year. Sunscreen will protect you from the damaging effects of the sun that can ultimately cause skin cancer. In addition, the lack of sunscreen can also worsen any existing huperpigmentation and or dark spots. So, if your trying to even your skin tone what’s the point if you don’t use sunscreen, as you are reversing any progress that is made. Truth be told, all sunscreens don’t work for darker skin tones as some contain ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide which can cause a white ashy film over our skin (I know right eeeewwww who wants to deal with that! ). Rather look for formulas that contain minerals or include micronized zinc and titanium dioxide.
Take a look at the 5 best invisible sunscreens for black and brown skin.
- Sheerglow™ even tone daily defense mineral moisturizer spf 30
2. Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum – SPF 30