The multi-hyphenate star- actress, dancer, creative director and mother of two went to her instagram to discuss the importance of using sunscreen, her brand of choice and why she didn’t use it in the past. “Bruh I used to hate sun block simply because It leaves a film over ya face and felt crazy 😩 I always felt like they never made sunblock for Melanin. That’s why I fucks wit @urbanskinrx bc they understood the assignment!!!! they’ve worked on creating a 100% mineral, chemical free sunblock for over 10 years..Well it’s finally here and I fuck with it!!! SHEERGLOW Moisturier SPF 30 🔥”

Teyana Taylor on Instagram showing off her favorite Sunscreen

If you don’t know by now, you should be wearing sunscreen daily, not just in summer but 365 days a year. Sunscreen will protect you from the damaging effects of the sun that can ultimately cause skin cancer. In addition, the lack of sunscreen can also worsen any existing huperpigmentation and or dark spots. So, if your trying to even your skin tone what’s the point if you don’t use sunscreen, as you are reversing any progress that is made. Truth be told, all sunscreens don’t work for darker skin tones as some contain ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide which can cause a white ashy film over our skin (I know right eeeewwww who wants to deal with that! ). Rather look for formulas that contain minerals or include micronized zinc and titanium dioxide.

Take a look at the 5 best invisible sunscreens for black and brown skin.

Advertisement

Sheerglow™ even tone daily defense mineral moisturizer spf 30

sheerglow™ even tone daily defense mineral moisturizer spf 30 Teyana’s sunscreen of chioce. This mineral sunscreen tends to be less irritating-good for sensitive and acne prone skin.

2. Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum – SPF 30

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum – SPF 30 Founded by Shontay Lundy this is the only indie Black-Owned brand carried by Target nationwide in the sun-care category.

3. Eleven Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35

Eleven Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35 Created by Venus Williams, this fragrance-free sunscreen serum is made with 25% zinc oxide yet still applies sheer on all skin tones. Apply before you put on your makeup

4. Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen This award winning sunscreen is apart of Rihannas Fenty skincare line. This daily moisturizer provides full SPF coverage and sheer to wear with our without makeup.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion