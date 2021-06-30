The Weeknd To Star In New HBO Series

The Weeknd will be hitting the TV screen in a new HBO drama series being developed by Sam Levinson. According to Deadline, HBO is developing The Idol, which Abel Tesfaye, would star in, co-write and executive produce.

Levinson, who also created Euphoria, co-created the series with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer who is also The Weeknd’s producing partner.

Deadline reports, the series will follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with a Los Angeles club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Joseph Epstein (Health and Wellness) will serve as showrunner and writer on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert will exec produce.

The writer of Succession and Preacher, Mary laws will write and co-exec produce. The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also will co-exec produce.