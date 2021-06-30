Vic Mensa is taking his talents to the big screen.

Vic Mensa is set to star in the upcoming feature film African/American. A biopic based on the life of the late rapper ProKid. Just recently we caught Mensa as he made his television acting debut on the Showtime series “The Chi” and he is quickly making his mark on the big screen. The film, which is set during the post-apartheid Renaissance period in South Africa, follows Howard University alumni Syd Money in a story about his time with South African Hip-Hop pioneer, ProKid. The Roc Nation artist is part West African with roots from Ghana and is set to play Syd.

“Next stop South Africa,” the Chicago rapper and activist posted on Instagram about his new role.

ProKid, who passed away in 2018 after suffering a seizure, is known for popularizing Kasi rap. The film serves as a tribute to ProKid and seeks to draw parallels between the African and African American experiences.

The Shadow League reports, the films logline : “When an African American man travels to Africa in search of his roots, he bonds with a young South African in search of the ‘American Dream.'”

The Soweto-born artist is known for helping popularize rapping in a mixture of both English and “vernac” (IsiZulu and South African township slang), also known as Kasi rap. To help create the critically acclaimed album “Heads and Tales,” Syd Money assembled a group who later became some of the most prolific South African hip hop producers to this day. Those familiar will recognize the names Draztik, Omen, AMU, Dome, Dplanet, Hoodlum, Beatmaker and Nyemz. Together, they changed the course of South African Hip Hop forever. ProKid’s albums Heads & Tales, DNA and Dankie San are considered 3 of the most influential albums in South African hip hop history. His most popular songs include “Soweto” and “Wozobona”.

The hip hop drama is penned by Actor/Writer Jamie Burton-Oare (Soulful Steps) and Writer/Director Skye Dennis (Myra’s Angel), who will also direct. In addition to Oscar winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who is making her directorial debut. African/American is being produced by Actor/Producer Lanre Idewu (HBO Max’s South Side), Hall and Dennis for A Mama’s Boy Productions and Rashidi Hendrix (Hulu’s Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case) for Metallic Entertainment.

Stayed tuned for more updates as production continues.