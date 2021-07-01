After a false report surfaced online, the family of Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie released a statement citing that he is not dead.

The first dismissal of the rumor came from Roland Martin who stated he spoke to Markie’s wife and denied the rumor.

Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans." — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021 https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1410475870431678468?s=20

Shortly after an official statement was releasd.

Advertisement

The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers, and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.