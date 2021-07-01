College Athletes Will Now Be Able To Earn Money For Their Image & Likeness

NCAA athletes are now eligible to earn money based on their fame and notoriety without jeopardizing their playing qualification or school violating amateurism rules.

The NCAA Board of Directors reportedly approved the new image and likeness policy on Wednesday, June 30. According to AP, this decision was expected for months after state passed laws intended to render NCAA rules moot on the topic, came on the eve of the market opening Thursday for athletes in a dozen states, including giants like Texas and Florida.

AP reports, the NCAA will also allow athletes to enter into agreements with agents, as long as they keep their school informed of any and all NIL arrangements. According to the NCAA, schools are responsible “for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.”

Ahead of the new policy, some schools already have made plans, with some embedding NIL education into for-credit coursework. Read the full story here.