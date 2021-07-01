Beyonce‘s Ivy Park is gearing up to break the Internet again with the upcoming release of their all-inclusive swimwear line.

The clothing line will drop the Flex Park swimwear capsule that they say is designed to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

“And even though Beyoncé hasn’t donned a bikini to market this particular collection, the brand has lined up other high-powered faces to front the campaign: beauty entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley along with actor Quincy Brown and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors,” WWD reports.

A surprise video appeared on the Ivy Park social media account promoting the swimwear line with a tag line that reads, “How do you flex?”

The same tagline was posted the day before with an 80s style photoshoot under fluorescent lights featuring a set of weights, wood-paneled walls, and a tan carpet.