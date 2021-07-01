Beyonce‘s Ivy Park is gearing up to break the Internet again with the upcoming release of their all-inclusive swimwear line.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The clothing line will drop the Flex Park swimwear capsule that they say is designed to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly.”

“And even though Beyoncé hasn’t donned a bikini to market this particular collection, the brand has lined up other high-powered faces to front the campaign: beauty entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley along with actor Quincy Brown and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors,” WWD reports.

Advertisement

A surprise video appeared on the Ivy Park social media account promoting the swimwear line with a tag line that reads, “How do you flex?”

The same tagline was posted the day before with an 80s style photoshoot under fluorescent lights featuring a set of weights, wood-paneled walls, and a tan carpet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *