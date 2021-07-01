Janet Hubert Slams Phylicia Rashad’s Celebratory Tweet for Bill Cosby’s Release: ‘I Know 5 Women Who Have Not Come Forward’

Janet Hubert is not here for Phylicia Rashad publicly celebrating Bill Cosby’s release.

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!!” Hubert wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the sh*t shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!”

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star continued, “I would have said he’s old, he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…”

Janet Hubert responded to a tweet asking why she didn’t come out before the controversy with Phylicia Rashad celebrating Bill Cosby’s release.

She replied “Oh but I have you just didn’t bother to listen because you all were [too] busy beating my a*s over Fresh Prince sh*t.”

Hubert replied to another tweet noting that she was unafraid to send the tweet. She wrote, “I fear nothing… not even death. I was murdered but I didn’t die! Fear what does it bring…cowards that has never been my way. I agree with you…I pray when we old heads die out the youth will find a new way. Money ain’t everything, it cannot buy happiness nor truth!”

Rashad set the Internet ablaze when she tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected,” with a photo of Cosby.

The beloved TV mom followed-up with another post expressing her support for sexual assault survivors. “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”