Nas is putting a new spin on the “Life Is A Dice Game” single, bringing in Freddie Gibbs and Cordae for features and Hit-Boy for production. The new single is a collaboration for RapCaviar x Spotify Singles and is A&R’d by Spotify’s Head of Urban, Carl Chery.

In 1993, Nas dropped the “Life Is Like A Dice Game” freestyle during the Illmatic sessions, which never was finished into a complete song until now.

Carl worked directly with Nas and his team to get Hit-Boy on-board to remake the beat and produce the track. Additional verses from Freddie Gibbs and Cordae were added to the mix, plus a new verse from Nas on top of the original.

“Spotify pulled out a leak from the 90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it,” Nas said. “I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it – maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin’ the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie & Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

In addition to today’s release, July is a big month for Nas, as he celebrates the 25th anniversary of his sophomore album, It Was Written (July 2, 1996) and the 30th anniversary of Main Source’s Live At The Barbeque (July 23, 1991), which marked Nas’s first recorded guest appearance.

You can hear the new release below.