Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are sharing their thoughts after it was announced that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction had been overturned.

Fifty Cent and Boosie seemingly offered excitement over the court’s decision to free Cosby on Instagram. However, 50 later deleted his post.

“Just got the news Bill Cosby free. Welcome home Bill boy, from Boosie Badazz. FYM man, God don’t sleep. Yea, Corona here, ya’ll still aint’ want to let the man out of jail. God don’t sleep. Man, Free Bill Cosby man… Bet that man! Yea free Bill man, I told ya’ll!”

Advertisement

#ICYMI Y’all got Boosie Badazz and Bill Cosby messed up. “Yea free Bill, man I told Y’all!” #SourceLove #WeGotUs pic.twitter.com/3h95EFNi2y — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) July 1, 2021

On Twitter, Freddie Gibbs was surprised to read the veteran actor-comedian was being released just hours after the state’s Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction.

Others to share their thoughts included Ice-T who also later deleted his Twitter post, Slim Thug, Timbaland, and more.

The reactions come after Cosby was released Wednesday after serving nearly three years of a three to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Do you agree with their reactions on the Bill Cosby sexual assault case being overturned? Leave your thoughts and comments below.