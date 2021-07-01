RZA is putting his money where his mouth is literally.

The rapper/producer has partnered with Violife to offer 100-thousand dollars to Black-owned restaurants that focus on vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Under the Plant Grants, five applicants will be selected based on meeting program criteria.

Plant Grants will award five $20,000 grants to Black-owned restaurants based on program criteria, including their commitment to advance plant-based eating through plant-based menu inclusion. In addition to funding, grant recipients will have be mentored by leading plant-based chefs, Laricia Chandler Baker and Lemel Durrah. The two chefs will provide grant recipients coaching on plant-based recipe conversion, exploring ways to use plant-based ingredients, and insights on marketing, business growth objectives, and community involvement.

RZA says applications are open now through July 31st. For more information, visit plantgrants.com.

