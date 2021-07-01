It’s been a long time coming for Chris Paul. CP3 returned to Staples Center where he wore a Clippers jersey for six years and buried his old squad behind a playoff career-high of 41 points to propel the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.

𝐖𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐒.



More to do. More to come.



𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧. | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/TJIIojrX1v — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 1, 2021

The 130-103 Game 6 win puts the Phoenix Suns back in the NBA Finals for the first time since Charles Barkley led the team there in 1993.

To make it to the Finals, the Suns eliminated an impressive run of teams in LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard for a majority of the series, but did not fold under the pressure of the moment. The Suns now wait on either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks.

Suns coach Monty Williams spoke highly off Chris Paul after the game.

“I’ve known Chris for 11 years now, so impact — we would be here all day talking about our friendship,” Williams said before Game 6. “It’s bigger than basketball. There’s a connection and kinship there from the tough talks, the coaching, the texts, FaceTime, watching games. That probably sticks out to me, along with a few other things.”

