According to an exclusive report from TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to start star pitcher Trevor Bauer in their game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday despite the fact that Bauer has been accused of sexual assault by the same woman on two different occasions.

Dodgers GM Dave Roberts made the announcement today (July 1), establishing the rule to reporters that the Major League Baseball organization has advised the Dodgers to let the Hollywood, California native pitch while a MLB investigation into the allegations are underway.

“It’s actually out of our hands,” Roberts said. “Regardless of what direction the organization wanted to do, it’s something that — this is what has to happen. And so it’s out of everyone’s hands. I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball. Their recommendation was for us to use our scheduled Sunday starter and to move forward and have him start that game Sunday.”

Bauer and his team emphatically deny the allegations and Bauer even implores that the accuser encouraged his abusive antics during their rough sex encounter. There is another woman who also alleges that the Cy Young winner choked her until she was unconscious and had anal sex with her when she was unable to respond. She also accuses the 30-year-old of punching her in the head, leaving her bloodied and bruised.

Bauer is set for the mound on Sunday against the Nats.