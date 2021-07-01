That deep sigh that you are hearing is from Milwaukee as Bucks fans have received word that there is no structural damage to the knee of Giannis Antentokounmpo.

The superstar forward and former MVP went down with a hyperextended knee during the Bucks Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN, while there is no damage to the knee, Antentokounmpo is day to day and doubtful for Game 5 in Milwaukee.

“We’ll just take it day by day and see how he’s doing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive. It’s still a really difficult fall.”

He added, “We’ve played games without Giannis, without Khris [Middleton], without Jrue [Holiday], and hopefully you have a structure and a system where you can function at a high level on both ends of the floor no matter who is playing.”

Do you think the Bucks can go back to Atlanta up 3-2?