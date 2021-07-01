Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly failed a drug test, that could cause her to miss the Olympics. According to Tyler Dragon, the positive test came at the U.S. Olympic trials in June where Richardson established herself as a gold medal contender after winning the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds.


“According to a source, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson failed a drug test and could miss Olympics. The @JamaicaGleaner was first.” wrote Tyler Dragon.

“Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana.” wrote Tyler Dragon.

“Richardson is expected to be suspended during the 100m at the Olympics but she might get to run on the 4×100 relay.” wrote Tyler Dragon.

Ahead of the news, the track-star made a a tweet seemingly addressing the situation.

“I am human” wrote Sha’Carri Richardson.

