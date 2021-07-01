If we don’t know anything else about her we know that Tracee Ellis Ross has a deep relationship with hair. Not just her curls but the curls of all Black women. This week the Pattern CEO announced her newest project, The Hair Tails Docuseries, created to dissect the history and beauty of black women and our unwavering relationship with our hair. The intimate and personal stories of black women shared in the series will brilliantly connect the curl to black womens identities and sense of self. The project is entirely produced by women of color, Winfrey executive produces alongside the “Black-ish” actor and Pattern CEO Tracee Ellis Ross, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey ” author Michaela Angela Davis, The president of Freeform and the Onyx Collective, Tara Duncan and Culture House Founding Partners Raeshem Nijhon and Carri Twigg.

“This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength, and joy. Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are.” Says Ross as told to Variety. “Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.” Ross states.

“There is a story in every curl, coil, and kink of our hair. This show will be a dynamic adventure through these stories of ancestry and innovation, politics and pop culture, ritual, resilience, and revolution but mostly reveal humanity. It will affirm Black women, inform others, and inspire everyone.” In a statement from Michaela Angela Davis.

The Hair Tales will begin production this year for a 2022 premiere via the Oprah WInfrey Network and Hulu’s Onyx Channel.