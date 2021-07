Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” is not only becoming one of the most popular songs of 2021, it operates as a damn good lean anthem.

The song receives a video, highlighting the addictive nature of the codeine and gives a real visual of Moneybagg and his purple cup, which he sees as a woman, but everybody else sees a floating cup.

You can check out the hilarious video, which also has a Lil Wayne cameo, below.

