Vic Mensa had time. Somehow the L.A. Leakers continues to get the elite freestyles. This time the Chicago spitter hits the booth and may have shown up everyone who has recently come before him.

Vic Mensa skated over the DJ Premier produced “Nas is Like” for 10 minutes. Yes, that’s correct, 10 minutes.

Back in March, Vic Mensa put his first stamp on 2021 with the release of his new EP I Tape, following last summer’s heralded V Tape. The new EP addresses the injustices that Vic has long addressed in his work, both as an individual and through initiatives of his nonprofit organization SAVEMONEYSAVELIFE.

Advertisement

“The I TAPE is a cry for freedom, a visceral look into the soul of a man in America,” states Mensa. “Lyrically I wanted to explore themes of rebellion and incarceration, weaving real stories with hard truths.”

You can tap into it here.