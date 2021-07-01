Young Thug can now add actor to his resume. The YSL Records head honcho is set to make his acting debut in the musical drama, Throw It Back.

Thugger Thugger will appear in the film that is produced by Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish. Throw It Back will detail Wytrell, a high school senior who never stood out from the crowd. The story will occur “after a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.”

In addition to appearing on screen, Young Thug will also take the lead of the soundtrack for the film as executive producer, Billboard reports.

Advertisement