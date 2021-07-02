BJ the Chicago Kid has hopped into The-Dream’s catalog and fires off a cover of “Fancy” as apart of his new weekly series “BJ Wednesdays.”

The Grammy-nominated artist hit the Love Vs. Money album and delivered a new take on the classic record which is the first installment of new music.

“Obviously, ‘Fancy’ is one of my favorite songs from The-Dream and in my opinion, definitely one of the dopest, dare I say top 10 R&B songs to come out from our generation of music,” BJ the Chicago Kid said. “Overall, I’m just excited to share this new era of music and of me with the world. Quarantine has given me time to discover new levels of emotions that I can’t wait for my fans to experience sonically.”

You can hear the new single below.