Dwayne Wade Responds To Faizon Love’s Claims That He Kissed Gabrielle Union

Dwayne Wade Responds To Faizon Love’s Claims That He Kissed Gabrielle Union

Faizon Love recalled a moment when he allegedly shared a “nice kiss” with Gabrielle Union in the club while he was with former NBA star, Vince Carter.

The never-before-heard tea was spilled during an appearance on Kwame Brown’s Bust Life podcast.

After dishing on his divorce, Faizon revealed an alleged romance he shared with Union during the two-hour conversation.

Advertisement

“I tend to be with chicks from our neighborhood,” Faizon said as he cracked a smile before leaning in to the camera and revealing, “Gabrielle Union and I had a nice kiss in the club.”

The former baller tilted his head back in laughter with a look of disbelief. “Alright now, D Wade gon’ whoop ya a** now,” Kwame responded to the claims.

Faizon claims Dwayne Wade is aware of their past fling and says he’s in good standing with the actress.

“It was me, Gabby and Vince Carter,” Faizon said. “Ask Vince Carter about that night! Everybody [knows] about the infamous Faizon-Gabby tongue down!”

Faizon Love clarified that Gabrielle Union was single at the time. “She was dating me that night,” he joked.

D Wade began poking fun at his wife sharing a series of photos of “what almost was.”

“What almost was,” Dwyane Wade wrote in the caption. “@Faizonlove, thank you for this forever material I now have on my wife! #Wetsloppykisses #pettylevels.”

But Gabrielle was not amused. “Now you know damn well,” she commented under her husband’s post.