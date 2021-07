Kid Cudi Calls Those Who Are Happy For Cosby’s Release Idiots

Bill Cosby has gotten out of prison and the timeline is full of opinions. One who isn’t here for the celebration and jokes around the release of “America’s Favorite Dad” is Kid Cudi who blasted those who found joy in the release.

“People that are celebrating Bill COsby being released are fucking idiots,” Cudi wrote online.

How do you feel about Cudi’s statement?

