It’s BigWalkDog season and his new video “Whole Lotta Ice” brings in Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty.

The 1017 rapper flashes all the ice in the video, very reminiscent of his So Icy CEO, Gucci Mane, and unites two of the hotest in the game with him proving to be a stamp of his own talent.

You can see the new video below.

