HBO’s Love Craft Country reportedly won’t be returning for a second season, according to Deadline.

“We will not be moving forward with the second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Inspired by Matt Ruff’s book, Love Craft Country captured viewers with its mix of horror, drama, historical references, and fantasy. Love Craft Country starred Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors grew its fan base, with the Season 1 finale hitting a series-high audience on HBO (1.5 million) and becoming the most-watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max in its first day of availability. By the time the finale was released in October, the premiere episode had crossed the 10M viewers mark.

Advertisement

The first season was created, executive produced, and show-run by Misha Green and produced by J.J. According to Deadline, Abrams’s Bad Robot, and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions did not automatically guarantee a renewal.