Moneybagg Yo just released the visual to his hit single “Wockesha” this week, that included an appearance from Lil Wayne. While the song depicts his love for lean, NLE Choppa began a challenge where he called out rappers who glorify the use of drugs in their music, challenging them to make healthier choices and better their lifestyle.

“I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll,” the “Walk it Down” rapper tweeted. “I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam.”

Moneybagg Yo didn’t seem to have much to say as the rapper simply quoted the tweet with the handshake emoji. Since then, a fan on Twitter was curious on the progress of the Memphis rapper and decided to ask the question…

“I wonder if @MoneyBaggYo started the chlorophyll yet..what’s the word fam,” the tweet said. The rapper silenced the inquiry with the come back, “Mind yo business love,” followed by the 100 emoji.

While some may have thought the response was rude, NLE Choppa seemed to get a laugh out of it judging by his response, “F*cked up,” he wrote, followed by laughing emojis.