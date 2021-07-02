Sha’Carri Richardson will not be participating in the 2021 Olympics after testing positive for THC.

Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension which ends on July 27th, which is still enough time to run in the women’s relay.

The 21-year-old was set to go toe-to-toe with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a highly-anticipated match.

After the sad news broke, Richardson simply tweeted, “I am human.”

Sha’Carri publicly took responsibility for her actions on national television and said she smoked weed to cope with losing her mother a week before the Olympic trials.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she said on “Today.” “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.”



Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

The small window for Sha’Carri Richardson to run in the Olympics has closed and fans are crushed.

“Sha’Carri found out about her mother’s death from a reporter during an interview, and cannabis helped her cope with the trauma. The idea she could be ostracized and lose her chance to represent her country for that is absolutely disgusting and heartbreaking,” Adweek editor, David Griner tweeted.

Sha’Carri found out about her mother’s death from a reporter during an interview, and cannabis helped her cope with the trauma. The idea she could be ostracized and lose her chance to represent her country for that is absolutely disgusting and heartbreaking. https://t.co/U4rRqbgxSg — David Griner (@griner) July 2, 2021

