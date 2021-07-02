Maria Taylor has slowly become “Miss. ESPN” and for that reason, wants to be compensated as such.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor turned down nearly $5 million a year from ESPN during contract negotiations last year. Taylor was instead seeking “Stephen A. Smith money,” which is roughly in the neighborhood of $8 million per year. Taylor currently makes about $1 million annually in her role as “NBA Countdown” host and lead college football sideline reporter.

ESPN has further reduced the salary offerings since making its initial offer to Taylor. The current offer is said to be between $2 million and $3 million. Taylor has not accepted, and though ESPN wants to keep her, there is a chance the two sides may be heading towards a mutual divorce. Taylor’s current contract ends on July 20th, which is right around game 6 or 7 of the NBA Finals.

In addition to college football and the NBA, Taylor also contributes to some of ESPN’s NFL coverage. If Taylor leaves, there will be plenty of suitors looking to add her to their roster.