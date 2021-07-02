According to a confirmed report fro mTMZ, Master P’s son has already taken advantage of the NCAA rule change that once said that college athletes could not make money off their own image and likeness.

No Limit CEO Master P’s son Hercy Miller landed a $2 million deal with an American technology company as he enters Tennessee State University as an incoming freshman. His dad lined up the deal, saying, “It was a 2 million dollar deal. It’s incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school.”

The 19-year-old Miller says he’s going to follow in his father’s footsteps when it comes to his newfound fortune. “I learned from my dad, I’m gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21,” Hercy says. “I’m giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies.”

