G Herbo has hit 25 and releases a new album to celebrate the age. 25 follows the PTSD album, which released last year.

The Chicago emcee brings in 21 Savage, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Gunna, The KID Laroi, and Rowdy Rebel across 14 tracks.

On Instagram, Herbo left a message for his fans:

“I GOT WAY IN THE STREETS SO YOUNG I PUT THE HOOD ON MY BACK B4 I TURNED 18! I TOOK ALL THAT CAME WITH THE LIFESTYLE THE GOOD THE BAD & THE UGLY BUT I NEVER STOPPED LOVING IT. I SAW MY FIRST MILLION OFF OF MY STRUGGLE & MY TRAUMA @ 21 I HAD ALREADY BLEW A M IN THE STREETS B4 THAT THO! I LOST MORE THAN I EVER GAINED BEING IN THE STREETS & STILL NEVER COMPLAINED… NOW THAT I TURNED #25 I JUST GREW A LIL WISER BUT IM STILL JUST AS PASSIONATE ABOUT THIS SHIT & EVERYTHING I BELIEVE IN! I COULD GO ON & ON ABOUT THIS SHIT BUT IM NOT! IM 4 EVER GRATEFUL FOR ALL I HAVE & ALL THAT’S OUT THERE FOR ME TO GAIN SO IM STAYING 10 TOES DOWN IN THIS SHIT TIL ITS OVER WITH! SHOUT OUT TO EVERY SINGLE SOUL THAT HELPED ME WITH THIS ALBUM & LONG LIVE ALL THE GUYS THAT AIN’T LIVE TO SEE #25FROM MY HOOD TO YOURS.”

You can hear the album below.