ICYMI: Mase Says the BET Awards Are “Not For The Betterment of Black People Anymore”

ICYMI: Mase Says the BET Awards Are “Not For The Betterment of Black People Anymore”

The 2021 BET Awards occurred this past Sunday giving wins to Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and more, with today’s brightest stars hitting the stage.

Legendary Bad Boy artist Mase wasn’t in attendance but he had much to say about the ceremony, citing that it is “not For The Betterment of Black People Anymore.”

Mase is currently on a 21 day run of speaking his mind and captioned his post with “I said what I said #Day16 of #21Days of speaking my mind #GOD #MASE Headsup @rsvpmase is going to be a problem!”

Advertisement

Do you agree with Mase? You can see his post here.