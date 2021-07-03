Patrick Beverley is facing a suspension for his cheap push of Chris Paul on Wednesday night.

Nearing the end of his Los Angeles Clippers’ Game 6 loss at home to the Phoenix Suns, a frustrated Beverley went bush league on Paul. He pushed Paul in the back for apparently no reason.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Beverley tweeted an apology to Paul on Thursday over his behavior. He may not escape discipline though.

@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck 🤞🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2021

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that Beverley will face a suspension for his “dangerous” push in Paul’s back. Because the Clippers have been eliminated, Beverley’s suspension will be considered for the start of next season.

If Beverly is suspended to start the next NBA season, it would be well worth it. Beverly is lucky Paul didn’t get hurt after that push.