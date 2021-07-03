While this year’s BET Awards was nothing short of amazing, The City Girls sit down with DJ Carisma and detail how the behind-the-scenes of their performance wasn’t as smooth and astonishing as the women when they hit the stage. The dynamic rap duo share that they were just minutes away from having to cancel but luckily things worked out in the end!

“We almost not made it onstage… It was bad,” JT stated. Yung Miami then shared that she began crying at one point after a wardrobe malfunction. “The back of my [outfit] bust open, like, where the microphones were supposed to be. We had five minutes.”

Like every great production, the show must go on, JT revealed that a producer from backstage tried to encourage her to perform without Yung Miami. “I said, no, I can’t leave her,” JT replied to the woman. “So, we’re just back there screaming and I’m crying. The lady looking at me like, well, we finna just skip over y’all,” they continued.

Despite the rap duo always killing it, Yung Miami seems to believe that there is always some trouble before paradise when it comes to the group’s performances. “Right before it’s time to go on. So, in that moment I’m like, here it go again. Here go some bullsh*t,” the rapper stated. Check out the clip below.